Lansing’s Riverwalk Theater cancels season

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Riverwalk Theater has cancelled the remainder of its 31st season due to coronavirus.
In a Facebook post, the theatre wrote:
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the news we’re sure you knew would be coming: the Board of Directors has elected to cancel the remainder of our 31st season. Our hearts are breaking for everyone who has already put in so much time on staging these productions.
Year after year it’s been your support that keeps Riverwalk thriving, and through these unprecedented times we’ll need you to continue that support as you find yourself able. We’re working on interactive ways you can get creative to share your Riverwalk story; keep following us for ways you can help and you can read our full statement on our website: www.RiverwalkTheatre.com