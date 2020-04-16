Lansing’s Riverwalk Theater cancels season

Paul McWalters is one of many business owners who was forced to close, but after Henry Ford Allegiance Health reached out to him with an idea, they were ready to take on a new challenge. Earlier this week, the Jackson company officially started making protective gowns for health workers.

"There's a pressing need for the health care industry. They are running low on a lot of PPE, or personal protection equipment, and we have the ability to sew, so we thought we could see if we could contribute our skill set," said Founder of UGQ Outdoor LLC, Paul McWalters.