LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing’s second annual Celebration of Diversity will take place at City Hall’s lobby area on Thursday, June 22, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is expected to sign an executive directive that is intended to establish citizen oversight of Lansing’s police force.

Schor and several city officials will give updates on Lansing’s progress in diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

In addition to the mayor, Lansing cabinet officials and the Lansing Police Board of Commissioners will be at the event.