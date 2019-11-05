LARA warns public about house fire deaths

LANSING (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs is advising residents to create and practice fire escape plans.

The advisory comes after a total of 86 people lost their lives to house fires this year. Most recently, a fire in a north Lansing home Oct. 30 killed three children and injured four others.

State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer is urging Michiganders to develop a fire escape plan.

The Bureau of Fire Services (BFS) has created a document for Michiganders to review, download and print that answers commonly asked questions regarding fire escape plans.

Once a plan has been made, BFS suggests that residents practice the escape plan often because they will have less than three minutes to escape a home fire due to the toxic gasses, smoke, and lack of oxygen.

“It is tragic and devastating when we lose even one person to a fire,” said Orlene Hawks, Director of the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), where BFS is housed. “These are our kids, our aunts, our uncles, our parents, our friends. We all need to realize that this can happen to us. If you see smoke, don’t investigate – don’t even fight the fire – just escape.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), 71 percent of smoke alarms fail because they’ve been missing, disconnected or have dead batteries. The NFPA says to never remove or disconnect batteries from alarms unless you are putting a new battery in the smoke alarm.

Check every smoke alarm monthly to ensure they are working. If you hear a chirping noise coming from a smoke alarm, it is likely a sign the batteries need to be replaced.

Three of every five residential fire deaths in the United States occur in homes where smoke alarms have the batteries removed, the batteries are dead, or there are simply no smoke alarms present.

Carbon monoxide detectors are also critical safety equipment. Carbon monoxide is called the invisible killer because it can neither be seen nor smelled. This poisonous gas can come from a variety of sources and can quickly incapacitate and kill its victims.

Carbon monoxide detectors should be installed on every level of the home and outside sleeping areas. Carbon monoxide detectors need fresh batteries at least once every year, unless they are powered by sealed ten-year batteries which should be tested monthly to make sure they’re working properly.

Last year, 139 people died in residential fires in Michigan and – according to the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) – Michigan fire departments responded to 13,909 residential structure fires in 2018.

So far in 2019, 86 people have died in residential structure fires and there have been 9,372 residential structure fires across Michigan.

State Fire Marshal Sehlmeyer also recommends the following: