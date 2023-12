LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Five Lansing fire trucks and other emergency vehicles are on scene for a major structure fire at 727 Wisconsin Avenue in Lansing, late Saturday afternoon.

6 News is on scene and saw first responders removing at least one person, a young girl, from the home on a stretcher. First responders began giving chest compressions to the victim.

Police have blocked off the road. 6 News will provide updates on this developing situation.