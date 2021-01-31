Large piece of California highway collapses into ocean

News
Posted: / Updated:

By Tony Garcia

(WLNS) — Large portions of California are still recovering this morning after winter storms left behind sever damage earlier this week.

That includes a major collapse of a portion of California’s Highway One.

According to officials, debris overflowed from the hill-side above the highway and overwhelmed the road, causing a large chunk to collapse into the ocean below.

The mudslides around the state forced thousands of residents to evacuate and two people died as a result of the storm — unrelated to the collapse of the highway.

California gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for San Luis Obispo and Monterey in response to the storms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan