Large piece of California highway collapses into ocean

By Tony Garcia

(WLNS) — Large portions of California are still recovering this morning after winter storms left behind sever damage earlier this week.

That includes a major collapse of a portion of California’s Highway One.

According to officials, debris overflowed from the hill-side above the highway and overwhelmed the road, causing a large chunk to collapse into the ocean below.

The mudslides around the state forced thousands of residents to evacuate and two people died as a result of the storm — unrelated to the collapse of the highway.

California gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for San Luis Obispo and Monterey in response to the storms.