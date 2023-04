Police seen at Knob Hill Apartments in Okemos on Saturday evening.

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — There is a police presence at Knob Hill Apartments in Okemos. Several Meridian Township Police vehicles and a Mason Police cruiser are on the scene.

Officers at the apartments told a 6 News photographer that they could not provide more information. An unidentified person was seen in the back of a Meridian Township Police car.

6 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.