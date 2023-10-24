LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 2-year-old boy was injured on Tuesday afternoon by a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside the Sunoco gas station on Dunckel Road in Lansing.

The child was believed to be alone with access to an unsecured firearm while he was in the car and shot himself.

Shortly after the shooting, one suspect fled the scene and was apprehended by the Lansing Police Department. That suspect is a 44-year-old male. Police say a firearm has not been recovered yet.

The incident was reported just after 3 p.m. and members of the Lansing Police Department and the Michigan State Police responded to the call.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital by the Lansing Fire Department with life-threatening injuries and is listed in critical condition.

Feet from where this all happened is a cannabis shop. A manager there told 6 News one of his employees was on break when the shooting happened and jumped in to help.

“She ran over, applied pressure to the area of the wound, and she did what she could,” said Thomas Farrington, store manager at Sapura, “We’re doing good as far as it goes we’re hoping for the best news possible.”

The gas station will be closed for the rest of the evening, according to the station’s management team.