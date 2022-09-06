LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A large police presence has been spotted on the intersection of North Howard Ave and S M 43 Highway in Lansing.

Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police vehicles were spotted alongside ambulances and fire trucks.

The intersection will be shut down for “the time being,” one officer told 6 News.

Police have not released the nature of the incident, but 6 News journalists on-scene saw at least two people in handcuffs.

6 News has reached out to police officials and has been told the issue is being handled by East Lansing Police. We have reached out to ELPD and are waiting for a response.

