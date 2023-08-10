An ambulance at the scene of a large police response near the 200 block of Catherine Street in Lansing Township.

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A large police response gathered Thursday night at a Lansing Township home near the 200 block of Catherine Street.

Crowd gathered on the 200 block of Catherine Street, site of a large police response.

On Thursday evening, there were several police vehicles, an ambulance and a fire truck responding to an incident near the 200 block of Catherine Street in Lansing Township.

Police caution tape was placed around the perimeter of a home.

Roads were blocked off at the corner of West Ionia Street and Catherine Street, and the corner of West Michigan Avenue and Catherine Street.

This is a developing story. 6 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.