LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police and several other law enforcement departments are on the scene of an incident Thursday afternoon west of the new McLaren Hospital along Forest Rd.

Large police response near new McLaren Hospital. (WLNS)

The incident was called in around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex on Forest close to the I-496 underpass. Police were seen blocking the entrance to other streets near the scene.

