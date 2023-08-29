Large police response to the 500 block of Avon St. near downtown Lansing. (WLNS)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Several Lansing police officers are on the scene of a shooting in a neighborhood south of downtown and east of Moores Park.

Around 2 p.m. police were blocking the 500 block of Avon St. with police tape. When a 6 News crew arrived an ambulance was quickly leaving the scene with its lights and sirens on. Someone shot a 17-year-old boy who survived, according to police.

At this time police tell 6 News no one is in custody. 6 News will update this story as details are confirmed.