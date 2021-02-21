Larry Nassar requests to appeal his sentence to Michigan Supreme Court

(WLNS) — Larry Nassar, the former MSU employee and USA gymnastics team doctor, requested leave earlier this week in hopes of appealing his case to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Nassar is in a Florida prison serving a 60-year sentence for child pornography charges and says his case should be resentenced by a different judge.

Nassar accuses Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina of bias after she sentenced him to 40-175 years in prison on seven charges of sexual assault in 2018. Tuesday, he filed an application for appeal claiming the length and number of testimonies tipped the ‘appropriate balance between victims and defendants rights’ according to court documents.

During the seven day hearing that made national headlines nearly three years ago, more than 150 women testified that Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical practice.

Nassar has tried to appleas his sentence multiple times already, including just two months ago when a panel ruled he wouldn’t get a new sentence hearing since he didn’t prove Aquilinia’s comment, like calling him a ‘monster’, showed bias.

State attorneys now have until March 16 to file a response to his latest request, according to court documents.