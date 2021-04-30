Lasagna Love is helping bring home cooked meals to families in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There’s nothing like a home cooked meal, and nationwide non-profit Lasagna Love, is making sure more people in Lansing can have a bite.

Danielle Patrick and her fiancé love to cook, so when they found out about Lasagna Love, they made sure they signed up to be a chef for the non-profit.

“It couldn’t be easier to sign up and get matched,” Danielle said.

Lasagna Love is a neighbors helping neighbors non-profit that started during the pandemic. People can sign up as a chef to cook and deliver lasagna to people in their city, or people can sign up to receive a lasagna.

“There’s good people all around us and we just have to learn about the needs of other people and then just reach out to them,” Danielle said.

Danielle and her fiancé love cooking the lasagna, but something she loves more is seeing people get it.

“She opened the door and she’s like, ‘Oh, I couldn’t be any more thankful,’ and her kids were there smiling and really appreciate you know a hot meal, so that was really awesome,” Danielle said.

Lisa Wallace is Lasagna Love’s regional leader for the Greater-Lansing area.

She said almost 46,000 meals have been delivered as of the end of March nationwide.

“You can go to lasagnalove.org. You can sign up to cook a meal, if you want to help out. You can help out just once, you can help out once a month, you can help weekly, you can help more often,” Wallace said.

Wallace said anyone can qualify to receive a meal.

“Maybe you’re just having a really rough couple of weeks. Maybe somebody’s ill, a request this week had a new baby,” Wallace said.

She believes one meal can go a long way.

“I can’t cook for everybody in Lansing. But Danielle’s going to make a difference to somebody today. I’m gonna make a difference to somebody this weekend. It’s one at a time,” Wallace said.

Danielle and her fiancé said they put a lot into their lasagna.

“Lasagna noodles, cheese, pasta sauce,” Danielle said.

But can you guess their secret ingredient?

“Put a lot of love into it,” Danielle said.