Lasinki calls for investigation into Michigan’s ties to D.C. insurrection

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- Today, House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinki introduced House Concurrent Resolution 10, in an effort to create a bipartisan committee that will investigate Michigan’s ties to the Capitol insurrection. The committee would additionally look into the storming of the Michigan State Capitol in April 2020.

Lasinki stated on the matter,

Last Sunday marked five months since violent rioters stormed the U.S. capitol in one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history,” Lasinski said. “Michigan played a unique role in setting the stage for that attack and attempted insurrection – from serving as a dress rehearsal when an armed mob entered our state Capitol, to state officials bringing false electors to Lansing in an attempt to undermine the results of a fair and free election. The people of Michigan deserve answers and accountability for those involved. The preservation of a free democracy transcends any party lines, so I’m calling on my fellow legislative leaders to join me in creating a bipartisan committee to investigate this clear attack on our republic and take the necessary steps to ensure this never happens again.” House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinki

The resolution has been proposed following a letter from Lasinki and Senate Democratic Leader Jim Ananich to Republican leadership last week. The letter invited Republicans to create a bipartisan coalition in support if the investigation. Past congressional efforts to create a similar national commission have failed.