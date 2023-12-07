LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An Antrim County judge on Thursday sentenced the final two defendants in the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot, Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a news release.

Judge Charles Hamlyn of the 13th Circuit Court in Antrim County sentenced Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, to 36 months’ probation with a credit for 217 days of jail time.

Higgins pled guilty on March 15 to one count of Attempting to Provide Material Support for Terrorism.

Hamlyn sentenced Shawn Fix of Belleville to 36-240 months, with credit for 34 days served. He pled guilty on June 7 to one count of Providing Material Support for a Terroristic Act.

The AG charged 20 state felonies against eight people who allegedly took part in planning and training to attack the state Capitol and kidnap government officials, including Whitmer. Five of the eight were convicted of the crimes in support of the plot.

In addition, federal charges were filed against six other people, four of whom were convicted.