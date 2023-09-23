LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Adopt-A-Highway volunteers collect more than 60,000 bags of litter annually, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation, and next week is when it’s happening.

This Saturday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 1 will be the third and final scheduled litter pickup period in 2023, MDOT said in a news release Monday. The program began in 1990 and now involves more than 2,900 groups cleaning more than 6,000 miles of highway.

Volunteers wear yellow-green, high-visibility safety vests required by federal regulations when working in a highway right of way, MDOT said.

Volunteers include civic groups, businesses and families, according to MDOT. Crew members have to be at least 12 years old, and each group must include at least three people. MDOT asks groups to adopt a section of highway for at least two years.

For more more information on joining the program, click here.