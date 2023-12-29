LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you’re out and about to celebrate the end of 2023, you might take one last opportunity to have a pint at Ellison Brewery in REO Town Saturday.

The brewery announced Friday on its social media page that Saturday, December 30 will be the REO Town location’s last day in business.

“We unfortunately have had to make some tough decisions this month on the future of the REO Town location, as the current lease was up in November and we were fortunate enough to be able to extend into December while we figured out what the future looks like,” business officials said in their social media post.

“After an extensive analysis of 2023 sales, expenses, lease renewal and 2024 economic trends, we are making the decision to permanently close the REO Town location as we couldn’t make the numbers work to make that location profitable,” they went on to say.

According to the post, Ellison Brewing Company will refocus on its East Lansing location, including the incorporation of a green space on its outdoor patio that works well in the warmer months.

“We also will be switching to 12 oz. cans and revisiting older recipes that we haven’t made since 2019/2020 to keep the beer fresh and flowing!” brewery officials said in the post.

They said their East Lansing taproom will now have a revised menu, and that the REO Town employees have been offered jobs in production or at the East Lansing location.