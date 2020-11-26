Last-minute shoppers flock to the store day before Thanksgiving

Okemos, Mich. (WLNS) — Thanksgiving celebrations are going to look a bit different this year as people switch their plans to keep safety in mind. But the traditional dinner is something many people are looking to make a special meal.

And some people still have to pick up some last minute items.

Meijer said some of the most-forgotten items during Thanksgiving include cream cheese, butter and celery.

Today, workers have been busy stocking the shelves to make sure people can grab the items they need.

No matter the size of people’s get-togethers this year, preparations are in full swing for their Thanksgiving feast.

Some have already taken care of their list early this year.

Others opted for getting their goods delivered and some waited until the last-minute or simply forgot that one staple ingredient.

It has been a busy day with shoppers trying to race against the clock.

Many people this year are skipping out on the big gatherings, but the people 6 News spoke with said they won’t let the pandemic take away their holiday joy, and will spend it at home with the people they love.