Late Michigan doctor mired in scandal now accused of assaulting pilots

By Tony Garcia

(WLNS) — Robert Anderson, the late University of Michigan doctor, who was accused of sexually abusing hundreds of former Michigan students and athletes, has once again been linked with illicit activity.

Anderson is now accused by pilots who now say they too were abused. Anderson served as a medical examiner for the Federal Aviation Administration in Southeast Michigan for more than 40 years.

He regularly gave health exams to pilots, air traffic controllers and others who required them in order to keep their licenses.

It’s not known at this time how many people in the aviation field made claims about Anderson, however the University has acknowledged what it calls ‘credible allegations’ against the former doctor and implied it’s willing to settle cases out of court.