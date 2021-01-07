Advocates to recommit on new legislative action to stop drunk driving

LANSING, MI (WLS) – Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is hosting a drunk driving press conference on the two-year anniversary of the drunk driving deaths of Rima and Issam Abbas and their three children to renew a call for legislative action to stop this type of tragedy from ever happening again.

She will be joined by officials from Mothers Against Drunk Driving to call for more legislative action in preventing it.

Last year, Congresswoman Dingell introduced legislation to advance the use of vehicle technology to block people from getting behind the wheel if they had been drinking alcohol.

The online press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 A.M. on Zoom and 6 News will keep you updated.