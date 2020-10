DELTA TWP, Mich. (WLNS)-- Officials with the Eaton County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon they're still working to find a suspect following a shooting that sent a 3-year-old girl to the hospital Tuesday night.

"We don't know if it was random. We believe it's random, however, there could be someone else involved in this whole thing where the shooter was after someone else," Eaton Count Sheriff Tom Reich said. "Obviously there's a reason why that gunshots were going into the building but we don't believe it was the child."