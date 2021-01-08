Capitol Police officer dies after sustaining injuries during pro-Trump riot at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) – A U.S. Capitol Police officer has died after sustaining injuries at the pro-Trump riot in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Capitol police said Thursday night. At least four civilians also died, including three people who police said suffered medical emergencies and one woman who was fatally shot by police.

United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick “was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters,” Capitol police said in a statement. “He returned to his division office and collapsed.”

Sicknick was hospitalized and died at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night, police said. His death will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, Capitol Police, and federal partners.

Sicknick joined the Capitol police in July 2008, and most recently served in the Department’s First Responder’s Unit, authorities said.

More than 50 officers were injured when pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, forcing the evacuation of lawmakers who were counting the Electoral College votes, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.