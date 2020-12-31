CATA bus services shutting down early; closed on New Year’s day

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – New Year’s eve will bring a number of services around greater Lansing to close early, including ALL bus service with the Capital Area Transportation Authority.

The majority of CATA buses around the capital area will stop service at 6:30 P.M. Other services like Redi-Ride, all Connector, and shopping bus services will conclude at their regular times.

CATA will also not be providing any service on New Year’s Day.

If you want a list of what bus routes are open, there’s a list posted under the Seen on 6 section of WLNS.COM.