The race for driverless autonomous vehicles is again heating up the the company “Cruise” became the first to receive a permit to test cars without anyone in them on the streets of San Francisco.

The company is owned by General Motors and will be the first company to test self driving cars without a person in a major U.S. city.

Cruise is planning a robotaxi service and is also working on a ride hailing app to call the car to you.