SEATTLE, Wa. (CBS) – Next month Costco will officially close all of its photo centers at roughly 800 stores across America.

Officials say this will also include ink refills, the ability to take passport photos, photo restoration, and service that transferred home videos from VHS tapes to DVD or USB devices.

Costco isn’t shutting down its online photo center — and officials say customers can still print photos and access other perks on Costco’s website.