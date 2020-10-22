Democrats to boycott expected nomination vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett

WASHINGTON D.C. – (WLNS)

It’s expected that the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday to decide whether or not to send the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Senate, however, Senate Democrats say, they have different plans.

Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer said, “Because this has been the most rushed, most partisan and least legitimate process in Supreme Court nomination history, judiciary members will boycott the mark up and not provide the quorum that is required because it is a bipartisan quorum.”

Currently the vote is expected to take place at 9 am, but again, two Democratic party members are required for the vote to take place.

