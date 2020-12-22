Federal judge waiting until 2021 to rule on Flint water crisis settlement

FLINT, Mi. (WLNS) – A federal judge says she will wait until next year to decide whether to give preliminary approval for the $641 million dollar settlement involving the Flint water crisis.

Federal judge Judith Levy says, Flint residents will still get a chance to give their opinion if the preliminary approval is granted.

The bulk of the money is coming directly from the state, making this the largest settlement in the history of the Michigan government.

State regulators allowed Flint to switch-over to water from the Flint River without treating it for corrosion, which caused lead in old pipe to contaminate tap water.