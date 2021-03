PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (CBS) – Officials with retail store Five Below are planning to add more novelty stores in 2021.

Right now between 170 to 180 new stores will go up this year.

The toy and tech accessory store targets teens and tweens as its key customers, while selling everything for under $5.

Over the past year, the retailer opened 120 new stores — which put the company above the 1,000 store mark.