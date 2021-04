SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (CBS) – An eight-year-old California girl broke a Girl Scout record by selling more than 32,000 boxes of cookies.

Lilly Bumpus who overcame a form of cancer when she was a toddler set up a booth outside of her home and collected online orders.

Officials say, the largest single order was 100 boxes.

The Bumpus Girl Scout Troop is mostly composed of cancer survivors and girls going through treatment.