MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBS) – A hot sauce company in Minnesota assisted in saving a farmer’s crop after it was damaged in a hail storm.

Dana Jokela, the owner of Sogn Farm in Cannon Falls, believed that the harvest was a total loss. However, one of the farmer’s clients – Cry Baby Craig’s Hot Sauce – stepped in and saved the day.

The company turned the damaged peppers into a hot sauce aptly called Hail Fire.

Officials say… all profits from the sauce will going directly back to the farm.