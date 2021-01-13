Jackson city council vote to create new ethics task force

JACKSON, MI (WLNS) – Council members in Jackson will now create an ethics task force responsible for creating informational materials on ethics and layout procedures for ethics investigations.

This new action stems from an ethics investigation revolving around a deal with city-owned property and a council member who is in the real estate industry.

6 News has learned the city manager would be in charge of the new ethics task force — that’ll include preparing plans for consideration at a future meeting.

As more happens on this – 6 News will keep you updated.

