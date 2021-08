NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS) – Kathy Hochul is now New York’s first female governor.

Shortly after the stroke of midnight, she was officially sworn in. She replaces Andrew Cuomo — who resigned after multiple scandals including a report from the state attorney general that found he sexually harassed 11 women.

The Buffalo native served as Cuomo’s Lieutenant Governor since 2015, but they were rarely seen together outside of campaign seasons.