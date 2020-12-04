Lansing’s Holiday Nights of Lights happening every weekend through 2020

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – Starting tonight the city of Lansing will kick-off its “Holiday Nights of Lights” series.

It’s a free drive-thru event featuring holiday lights hung up throughout Frances Park. City officials say, the “Holiday Nights of Lights” will take place every weekend in December, including Christmas at Frances Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Here is the full schedule:

December 4 – 6, 2020

December 11 – 13, 2020

December 18 – 20, 2020

December 24 – 27, 2020

Mayor Andy Schor says, “The City of Lansing will continue to be creative in offering socially distant and safe activities for our residents as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. The Holiday Nights of Lights will be a family-friendly and free drive-thru event at Frances Park, that is an opportunity to get out of the house and into the holiday spirit throughout the month of December.”

Frances park is located at 2701 Moores River Drive in Lansing.