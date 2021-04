BOSTON, Mass. (CBS) – Legendary thoroughbred racehorse Secretariat is still making history thanks to some of its ‘race-worn hair being sold at an auction for more than $18,000.

Officials say the hair was removed from the mane of the horse just one day after he won his last race.

Secretariat is widely considered by racing experts to be the greatest racehorse ever.

In 1973, Secretariat was the ninth winner of the Triple Crown — and still holds racetrack records like for the Kentucky Derby.