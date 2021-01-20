Mega Millions jackpot rises to $970 million; Powerball worth $730 million

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now worth $970-million dollars because nobody matched all 5 white balls and the mega ball during Tuesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers in the $865 million drawing were 10, 19, 26, 28, 50 and mega ball 16.

According to the Mega Millions website, eleven tickets matched five numbers.

Friday jackpot is now the third-largest in U.S. lottery history and if you win — the cash-only lump sum would be $716.3 million dollars.

Tonight’s Powerball drawing is worth a projected $730 million, the fourth largest in the game’s history and the sixth-largest in U.S. history.