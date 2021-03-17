Michigan online gambling revenue surpasses $89M in February alone

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new report from state gambling regulators shows that in the month of February alone, Michigan casinos brought in more than $89 million in online gambling revenue.

More than $79 million was from internet gaming and another $9 million were from sports betting.

Officials with the Michigan Gaming Control Board say, the state took in $14 million in online gaming tax revenue for the month.

Revenue made from online betting will go to K-12 education, economic development projects, and tribal communities.

In total, more than $301 million has been made since internet gambling and sports betting were legalized in the state.

