ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CBS) – Microsoft has now agreed to build custom virtual reality headsets for the U.S. Army in a deal worth $21.9 Billion.

Officials say this will expand the technology company’s role as a major government supplier.

In addition, the headsets will run on Microsoft software — and help keep soldiers safe while making them more efficient.

120,000 custom sets will be produced and delivered over a 10-year period.