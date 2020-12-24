Mid-Michigan hits the big screen in a new holiday film “Miracle on Christmas”

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- Michigan in December is known for holiday lights, traditions and sometimes, even miracles on Christmas. Well, there’s at least been a white Christmas.

So what better place to film a holiday movie, like the new film, Miracle on Christmas. The film was released less than a month ago and was filmed at the end of 2019, beginning of 2020.

“We couldn’t have done it without Michigan, we really needed that snow and holiday vibe,” said Director of Miracle on Christmas, Thomas Bonifield.

In this film, the holiday spirit for the Boyce family is distant, until an unexpected visitor arrives and shakes things up. The director describes it as, “Heartwarming.”

“We deliberately made it look like a hallmark/ lifetime because there’s such a big audience there for that. but the story is a bit deeper than there’s tend to go,” said Bonifield.

Not only was the film shot in Michigan, but some of the actors are also even Michiganders, like a young star on the rise, Brayden Eaton of Livingston County.

“I’m from Michigan and acting has always been my passion ever since I was really young. It was very exciting filming this, it’s a film that has something for everyone,” said Eaton.