MSU students react to a fall semester without sports

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– The Big Ten’s decision to cancel fall sports sent shock waves through the sports world, but here in Mid-Michigan, another group of people responding to the announcement are Michigan State University students.

The Spartan Community was already expecting a much different campus experience this upcoming semester, but without fall sports, students say this will significantly change their college experience.

“I never got to go to a football game at Eastern so I was just really looking forward to having the Big Ten experience,” MSU transfer student Kaitlyn Jacques said adding, “Not even just football, but basketball too. It’s definitely a big part of the culture around here so I feel like I might be missing out on a little bit this year.”

Jacques still has several more years to look forward to college sports, but not everyone can say the same.

“I just feel bad for people who don’t have as much time and aren’t able to experience their last MSU football games,” Jacques said.

One of those Spartans is MSU Senior Brandi Lee Zens.

“I am very bummed out. When I first came to college I wasn’t into sports, or wasn’t into football whatsoever but then being in the student section at MSU it’s amazing and you find like a really big family,” Zens said.

She added, despite the disappointment, she believes the conference made a decision that was in everyone’s best interest.

“I am actually a volleyball coach for a high school so we’re going through this as well in the Lansing district so our season got canceled too. Ultimately I’m sad that these players aren’t going to have a season but I think it’s in the best interest so that we can stop this and get it over with and we can resume normal life again.”