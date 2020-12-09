Officials at Bath Community Schools egged on the head-all before class

BATH, Mich (WLNS) – For the past 8 years Bath Community Schools have hosted a “Week of Giving” to raise money for those in need during the holiday season, but things have changed with COVID-19.

Most years they gather most donations from Homecoming week, which did not happen this year. So students gathered and began to come up with ideas to virtually raise money- which involved dares.

While there are many ways to help donate this week Dec. 7-11, from GoFundMe, online game challenges, and can drive, there’s a favorite among students at the moment.

One of the most popular is the TikTok dare challenges. Which involves high school teachers and students daring each other to safely eat or do crazy things on camera.

“It was very creative of them and it’s also fun. But overall, it’s getting the message and the funds to help those in need, so we were with it,” said Bath High School Principal Matt Dodson.

6 News met with school officials to see some of these challenges done live. Wednesday morning before class started all officials did challenges from lemon shots to being egged in the face- all for a good cause.

The school says they really want to do anything they can to meet its goal of $10,000. Students also hope to meet the need as well and hope everyone can help, and seeing teachers do challenges is very worth their lunch money.

“I hope this can drive we planned will also bring a lot of money in, giving back to the community and those in need is very important to us,” said Joshua Mendoza, Bath High School student.

Mendoza reached out to 6 News to help shine a larger light for gathering donations and hopes more than just the community of Bath find a way to help donate anything they can.