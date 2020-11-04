People in Lansing peacefully protest, demand every vote be counted

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– In this extremely close election, it’s important to count every vote

and that’s the subject of an all-day peaceful protest and rally going-on in downtown Lansing.

The event is a collaborative effort with several organizational partners including The Sunrise Movement, Indivisible, MoveON, Michigan Fight Back Table, SEIU, The Poor People’s Campaign, and more.

A coordinator with the Lansing Action Council who was at the event said she wants people to feel hopeful that they can make an impact and that election officials will make absolutely sure every single vote is counted before a winner is declared.

“I think this is one of the most impactful elections of my lifetime and I think it is important that no politician or political party determines this election it’s the people’s votes that determine the election and so that’s why I wanted to make sure that I could organize something so that everyone could participate and show that we just want every vote to be counted,” Dinah Dewald said.

The event will take place until 7 p.m. Wednesday night and feature a rally at the Lansing Clerk’s Office, art, food, and music. The main rally to ‘Count Every Vote’ will go from 5-7 p.m. at the steps of the Capitol building.