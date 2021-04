NEW YORK, NY (CBS) – The CEO of Pfizer says, an experimental oral drug to help treat Covid-19 could be available by the end of the year.

During a recent interview, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says the drug is now being tested and is in an early stage of a clinical trial.

The pill is what’s known as a protease inhibitor.

If the drug is approved, newly infected people could use it as treatment outside of medical facilities.