Pfizer now testing the Covid-19 vaccine on pregnant women

NEW YORK, NY (CBS) – Officials with Pfizer are now testing the Covid-19 vaccine on pregnant women.

The company says it hopes to enroll 4,000 women in its clinical trial to further test the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Pfizer also says it plans to start new studies in younger children over the coming months.

The announcement comes a week after top scientists at the National Institutes of Health called on COVID-19 vaccine developers to ramp up their research into pregnant women, who face greater risk of severe illness from the virus and who have been frustrated by the lack of clear guidance on vaccination.