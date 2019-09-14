UPDATE: Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash

UPDATE (Monday 10:05 a.m.) – The Lansing Police have identified the driver in a fatal motorcycle crash that happened early Saturday morning on Martin Luther King Blvd.

Bryan Burgess, 31, of Lansing died when the motorcycle he was driving north on Martin Luther King Blvd near Shiawassee crashed. There were no other vehicles involved. Investigators say Burgess was not wearing a helmet and alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash.

>>>The investigation is continuing and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lansing, Mich (WLNS)– Lansing Police are investigating a crash that killed one person Saturday morning around 3 a.m.

The accident happened near the intersection of W Shiawassee St and N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. in Lansing.

Police have not confirmed the cause of the crash, but say the driver of the motorcycle was killed. His identity is not being released at this time.

The accident is currently under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.