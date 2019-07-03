Police urge safety in water after Lansing child drowns

Dive teams recover body of 11-year-old boy who drowned in the Grand River

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – What started as simple summer fun quickly turned tragic for an 11-year-old South Lansing boy.

“It pulls at your heart strings,” Lansing Police Public Director Robert Merritt said.

Police say the boy was with a group of friends last night when they got a call that a child was struggling in the Grand River near Fulton Park.

“He went for swimming inside the water and then he disappeared,” Tuyishime Sindayitayga, the boy’s uncle said.

Sindayitayga told 6 News the child’s name is Ishimwe and that he and his family are from Rwanda.

When officers arrived they couldn’t find Ishimwe, so the Capital Area Dive Team was called in.

Dive crews on scene searched for the boy in the evening on July 2nd and the morning of July 3rd.

“Due to inclement weather last night, lightning, rain, and then also as it started to get dark, they suspended the search. They did not locate the youth last night,” Merritt said.

The search picked back up this morning around 8:30 and with help of the dive team, Michigan State Police, and drones, the boy’s body was found around 11:30.

Officials say Ishimwe was found about hundred yards from the last point he was seen and maybe fifty yards from the shore. They say that it was simply a tragic accident, but now they’re urging people to be safe in the water, especially after recent weather conditions.

“The number one recommendation is to wear a life jacket. Number two don’t get in the water and if you are, be supervised. I don’t recommend at all getting into moving water or a river that has moving water especially after the recent rain that we’ve had,” Merritt said.

The Lansing School district reached out to 6 News and say the boy attended Gardner International Academy. They say staff has been notified and they’re extending their support to the family.