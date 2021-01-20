President Trump holding farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) – A farewell celebration is scheduled to send Mr. Trump off at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

His departure is bucking the long tradition of attending his successor’s inauguration, Mr. Trump is expected to have arrived in Florida by the time President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.

Trump is expected to take Air Force One down to the sunshine state where he will spend some time at his Maralago resort.

Vice-President Mike Pence is expected to appear at today’s inauguration, but it’s unknown if he’ll appear at trump’s farewell event.

Once Mr. Biden is sworn in, Mr. Trump will no longer have access to Air Force One.