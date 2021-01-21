State health officials start series of virtual town halls on Covid-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – Michigan health officials will start its first of many public virtual town hall meetings in a new series focusing on the Covid-19 vaccine.

Organizers say those who are interested will have the chance to discuss the vaccine with health leaders about the safety and efficacy of it.

The town halls will be led by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun — and Thursday’s forum is focused on the faith-based community.

In the coming weeks, forums will then focus on the black and brown community and then the general public.

The online discussion starts at 4 p.m. and will be live-streamed on Michigans’ Health and Human Services Facebook page.