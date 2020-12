LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – Gas prices continue to rise across the state of Michigan, up 13-cents from last week, which is the highest one-week increase of the year.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.27 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

That’s 31-cents more than what the price was last month, however, 23-cents less than this time one year ago.

Motorists are spending approximately $34 to fill up a 15-gallon tank.