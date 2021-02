WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – Democratic leaders are once again pushing back against President Joe Biden for saying he would not cancel out $50,000 in student loan debt.

Senators Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren posted statements on Twitter saying that President Biden does have the power to cancel large amounts of debt.

They also say by canceling out student loan debt, it will help close the racial wealth gap, benefit those without a college degree, and stimulate the economy.