Tri-County Planning Commission to elect new officers during tonight’s monthly meeting

LANSING, Mi (WLNS) – The Tri-County Regional Planning Commission will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday night to elect new board officers.

Members will first hear from the new commissioners and the executive director and then the board will vote.

They will decide the new chairperson for the city of Lansing, a vice-chairperson for Ingham County, a treasurer for Clinton County, and a secretary for Eaton County.

Each newly elected official will then get a chance to speak to the board — and discuss their goals for the upcoming year.

The online meeting starts at 6 o’clock on Zoom.